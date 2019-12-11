× Man sentenced to 7 years for attacking 75-year-old man with e-scooter

LOS ANGELES — A man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for attacking a 75-year-old man with an electric scooter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Janai Washington, 41, pleaded no contest last month to one count of elder abuse with personal infliction of great bodily injury, the release issued Tuesday states.

In June, Washington approached the victim as he was sitting a chair in downtown Los Angeles and threw an electric scooter at him, injuring the victim in his head and arm, the release says.

When a bystander intervened, Washington fled. He was identified by police and arrested six days after the attack, the prosecutor’s office said.