Man stole from cell phone store, threatened employee, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding and identifying a suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred at a southside cell phone store.

The incident happened Monday, Dec. 9 around 11:45 a.m. near 60th and Forest Home on the city’s south side.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 30-35 years of age, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall and around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black-rimmed glasses, gray hooded sweatshirt with a Chicago Bears logo, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

The suspect placed items in his pockets and, when confronted by an employee, threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the scene.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.