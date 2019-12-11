Milwaukee Urban league celebrates 60 years, $1 million raised in 2019

MILWAUKEE — Celebrating 60 years of equal opportunity employment in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Urban League’s luncheon at the Pfister Hotel honored some of Brew City’s strongest supporters of equality.

The Urban League raised $1 million in 2019. Those funds go toward giving back to the community, creating opportunities for people to learn job skills, get driver’s licenses and learn life skills.

“We can’t do this without the funds and support of the community, and different businesses and entities,” said Jim Strack, vice president and general manager of Enterprise Holdings in Wisconsin.

Several awards were handed out, recognizing corporate support, leadership in philanthropy and education and economic development.

This year’s luncheon also recognized the 100th anniversary of Milw aukee Urban League’s service to the community.

Strack says the organization is working toward raising over $1 million again in 2020.