× Oconto County sheriff seeks 13-year-old girl missing from Kewaunee

KEWAUNEE — Oconto County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, Dec. 11 asked for help locating a 13-year-old girl missing since Friday, Dec. 6.

Officials said Lyric McGinnis was last seen around 10 p.m. on Dec. 6 in Kewaunee.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to please contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900.