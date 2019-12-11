× Packers seek shoveling help at Lambeau ahead of Bears game

GREEN BAY — With the expected snowfall this week, Lambeau Field will be in need of snow removal on Friday morning, Dec. 13, in advance of Sunday’s home game.

To get the stadium ready for the game, the Packers are inviting spirited, hearty shovelers – as many as 600 – to brave the elements and assist with the process.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, and continuing through the day as needed.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.