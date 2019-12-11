MILWAUKEE -- All next week, FOX6 is celebrating Perry's People that are inspiring, driven and compassionate -- ordinary people making an extraordinary difference. We are taking a look at some of this year's favorites. A 5-night special event, starting Sunday, Dec. 15 on FOX6 News at 9.
Perry’s People: A special 5-night event
