Police: Driver sought after pedestrian struck, seriously injured near 13th and Euclid

Posted 7:12 am, December 11, 2019, by
Police lights

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday, Dec. 10. It happened around 5:45 p.m. near 13th and Euclid.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian causing serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the suspect.

