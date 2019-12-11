× Police: Driver sought after pedestrian struck, seriously injured near 13th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Tuesday, Dec. 10. It happened around 5:45 p.m. near 13th and Euclid.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian causing serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the suspect.