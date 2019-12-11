Police need public’s help in finding witness in domestic violence incident that ended in fatal crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a witness to a domestic violence incident that ended in a fatal crash. The crash happened near Teutonia Avenue and Green Tree Road on Milwaukee’s north side Sunday morning, Dec. 8 during a police pursuit.

Police said a 28-year-old man, identified as Deangelo Cooper, who was wanted for felony domestic violence, was being pursued by officers. The pursuit ended in a crash roughly one minute after it began, and the man died as a result.

Now, police are seeking to interview a citizen who provided assistance to the domestic violence victim. The unknown citizen stopped in the Walgreens parking lot near Hopkins and Hampton and aided the victim after she fled the suspect’s vehicle.

The citizen is described as an African American male, 28-29 years old. He was driving a silver Dodge or Chrysler minivan.

Authorities said the domestic violence incident occurred near 35th Street and Villard Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday. Cooper fled when the police arrived.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers saw the Cooper’s vehicle parked near 33rd Street and Custer Avenue. When officers approached the vehicle, the 28-year-old fled again — prompting the pursuit. Police said his vehicle struck two others, causing minor damage to those cars and minor injuries to one of the occupants. Cooper then lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He was the sole occupant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.