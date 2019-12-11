× Prosecutors: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder stabbed Oshkosh officer with barbecue fork

OSHKOSH — A 16-year-old Wisconsin boy was charged Wednesday with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a school resource officer with a barbecue fork.

Grant Fuhrman was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in last week’s attack on Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer Mike Wissink. Wissink shot and wounded Fuhrman during the attack, which happened in Wissink’s office.

According to the complaint, Fuhrman told a friend in late September or early October to bet him that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink’s office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink’s gun out of his holster and either shoot himself or the officer.

Wissink also accidentally shot himself in the left forearm during the struggle, the complaint said. Wissink was released from the hospital on Monday and received a police escort past the school, where he was met with cheers from students and residents.

Court records did not list an attorney for Fuhrman, who was due to make an initial court appearance later Wednesday.

The shooting happened the day after another Wisconsin teenager was shot and wounded by a police officer after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun at another student’s head at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee.