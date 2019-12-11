× Recognize them? Brookfield police seek man, woman who stole credit cards at fitness center

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police on Wednesday, Dec. 11 asked for help identifying a man and woman accused of stealing credit cards from vehicles at Lifetime Fitness.

The thefts happened on Dec. 4 at the facility on Golf Parkway near Calhoun Road in Brookfield.

Police said the man and woman entered vehicles and stole credit cards. They also tried cashing personal checks belonging to the two victims in this case in the Chicago area.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Brookfield police, or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded with the App Store or Google Play.