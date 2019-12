MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at Hobby Lobby on Wednesday, Nov. 27. It happened around 3:10 p.m.

Police say the suspects stole approximately 100 Swarovski crystals, valued at approximately $600 from the store.

If you have any information please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.