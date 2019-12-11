West Allis PD seeking porch theft suspect

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is seeking a suspect who stole a package from a resident’s porch around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 — the latest in a series of recent porch thefts in West Allis.

It is not yet known if the suspect in the most recent theft is responsible for multiple, recent incidents. However, a resident’s Ring video doorbell captured images of the Dec. 10 incident — near 96th and Washington.

The suspect in that incident is described as male, Hispanic, 20-30 years old, with a short, stocky build and long, curly, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black short-sleeved shirt over a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

A video also doorbell captured images of the suspect getting into the front passenger side of a black sedan, possibly a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows — according to police.

If you have information about any of the incidents or the identity of the suspect, contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH (414-476-2274) and reference case number 19-48216.