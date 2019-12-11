West Allis PD seeking porch theft suspect

Posted 11:04 am, December 11, 2019, by

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is seeking a suspect who stole a package from a resident’s porch around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 — the latest in a series of recent porch thefts in West Allis.

It is not yet known if the suspect in the most recent theft is responsible for multiple, recent incidents. However, a resident’s Ring video doorbell captured images of the Dec. 10 incident — near 96th and Washington.

The suspect in that incident is described as male, Hispanic, 20-30 years old, with a short, stocky build and long, curly, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black short-sleeved shirt over a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

A video also doorbell captured images of the suspect getting into the front passenger side of a black sedan, possibly a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows — according to police.

If you have information about any of the incidents or the identity of the suspect, contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH (414-476-2274) and reference case number 19-48216.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.