× West Bend police: Man arrested for attempted murder tried to kill wife with baseball bat

WEST BEND — West Bend police on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11 arrested a man accused of trying to kill his wife with a baseball bat.

Police said around 10:30 a.m., the 47-year-old man showed up at the police department and said he assaulted his wife — seeking an ambulance.

Officers found the victim at their home on S. 5th Avenue — suffering from serious injuries to her arms and head. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

Investigators learned there had been an argument between the husband and wife, and the man struck his wife several times with a baseball bat in an attempt to kill her.

He was jailed for attempted homicide, police said.

The victim was said to be in stable condition at Froedtert.