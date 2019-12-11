× WisDOT launching ‘Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over’ holiday campaign

MADISON — To discourage impaired driving and enhance public safety, law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign that begins Friday, Dec. 13 and continues through New Year’s Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) uses federal funds to support stepped-up law enforcement efforts along with public education and outreach to help deter impaired driving.

“We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable holiday. Motorists can do their part by buckling up, driving sober and avoiding distractions,” said Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary-designee.

In 2018, alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin resulted in 160 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries. Also last year, there were nearly 23,000 OWI convictions in Wisconsin. While alcohol-impaired driving remains a concern, Wisconsin and many states see a growing challenge with drugged drivers – people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by drugs including prescription or over-the-counter medications and illegal narcotics.

Citizens can help:

If you suspect a driver of being impaired, call 911. Be prepared to provide as much detail as possible about the driver, vehicle and location.

If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired.

Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. It includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate transportation alternatives.

Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on “Safe Ride.”