2 in custody after police pursuit, crash on National Avenue off-ramp from I-41

Posted 5:55 am, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27AM, December 12, 2019
WEST ALLIS -- Two people were transported to the hospital early Thursday morning, Dec. 12 following a police pursuit and crash. The crash happened on the National Avenue off-ramp at I-41/894.

According to police, officers were pursuing a wanted subject regarding a critical incident involving the Waukesha Police Department.

Police deployed stop sticks -- which led to the fleeing driver losing control and crashing. The pursuit went through several cities before the fleeing vehicle crashed.

Two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are currently in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

