GREEN BAY — Former Packers Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame on June 5, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin.

If you’re interested in attending the induction ceremony, tables can be purchased by contacting the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame at 414-727-3605 or at csanfilippo@WIHallofFame.com. Limited seating is available.

Former #Packers greats @BrettFavre & @JordyRNelson will be inducted into the @wihalloffame in June 2020 as part of its 70th anniversary class 📰 https://t.co/cVA1nBEr0f — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 12, 2019

Additional details on the event will be announced in January.