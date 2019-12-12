Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify burglary suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary that occurred on the area of 6th and Lincoln on Dec. 5. It happened around 1:05 a.m.

The suspect broke a stained glass window to enter the building. While inside, the suspect then stole several items. The suspect was last seen leaving the area southbound on 7th Street from Lincoln Avenue.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 5’8″ tall, 165 pounds, with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark coat, jeans, a light-colored sweatshirt under the coat and red Nike Air Jordan shoes.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.