Police seek woman who stole purse from 86-year-old woman at Wauwatosa Goodwill

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police on Thursday, Dec. 12 shared surveillance images from a theft in which a purse was stolen from an 86-year-old woman while she shopped at Goodwill on Feerick Street in Wauwatosa.

The crime happened on Dec. 7 around 12:15 p.m — two days before the victims’ 87th birthday. The victim reported a loss of $120.

She was shopping near the entrance of the store when she told investigators she put her purse down on a display and walked to a different area near the purse. That’s when surveillance video confirmed a woman approached, looking around briefly before picking up the purse and heading out the door.

The woman fled in a 2000s tan GMC Yukon, heading westbound on Feerick. Surveillance cameras were unable to capture the license plate, but police said the vehicle was missing a front passenger hubcap.

Police described the woman as black, between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall, weighing 200 to 220 pounds. She was wearing a black coat and red pants with a white stripe. She wore her hair in dreads.

PHOTO GALLERY

According to police, a woman reported she found the victim’s purse discarded on a road in New Berlin, and it was returned to the victim.

Police hope someone might recognize the woman seen in the surveillance photos of this case. If you have any information, please contact Wauwatosa police.