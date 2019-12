× City of Waukesha reports fire department on scene with reports of explosion at Airgas

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha officials on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12 reported the Fire Department is on scene with reports of an explosion at Airgas on Sentry Drive.

City officials said Sentry Drive from College to Sunset is closed while the fire department investigates.

We have crews headed to the scene. This post will be updated as we learn more.

