Corey Knebel, Brewers agree 1-year contract

Posted 2:42 pm, December 12, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Corey Knebel #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year contract for $5,125,000 with pitcher Corey Knebel, who is returning from Tommy John surgery.

A 28-year-old right-hander, Knebel hurt his elbow during spring training and had surgery April 3. He had been eligible for salary arbitration and will have the same salary as in 2019.

His deal includes a $50,000 bonus for comeback player of the year along with other award bonuses.

Knebel had 39 saves in 2017 when he was an All-Star, and 16 the following season.

