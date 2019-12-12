Counting carbs? New food brand uses cage-free eggs to re-imagine carb-heavy foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you counting your carbs for one reason or another? Then you are going to love this new product. Peggy Johns, the founder of Egglife, joins Real Milwaukee with her low-carb recipe hacks.

• Peggy Johns is the founder of Egglife, a new food brand that uses cage-free eggs to re-imagine carb-heavy foods.

• Peggy developed the recipe for Egglife's egg white wraps in her own kitchen.

• She had been having some health issues and her doctor said she needed to cut carbs and sugar and eat more protein.

• Peggy had worked in the egg industry since she was 15 and of course, she knew that eggs are low carb, high in protein. So she started experimenting in her own kitchen.

• Her recipes were a big hit with her three sons and their friends - soon she decided to turn her homemade recipes into a company: Egglife.

• Peggy`s mission is to help give new food options to people who, like her, need or want to avoid carbs.

• Egglife egg white wraps have 25-30 calories, less than 1 carb and 5 grams of protein.

• They are available at Fresh Thyme Markets.

• The wraps are appropriate for all kinds of diets: Keto, Paleo, Whole30, gluten-free, low-carb.

EASY WRAP RECIPES:

When you`re craving a burrito.

Low-carb Breakfast Burrito - Sautéed kale and red pepper with lean sausage, eggs, and cheddar cheese.

• Change it up by subbing out your favorite low-carb vegetables - spinach,

• Egg white wraps don`t get soggy, so you can make this the night before, wrap it in parchment paper, and microwave it as you head out the door.

• This recipe is Keto-friendly and, if you leave out the cheese, Paleo-friendly.

When you're craving a sandwich...

Low-carb Chicken Salad Sandwich Wrap - Rotisserie chicken, celery, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dried cranberries, walnuts

• Can also be made the night before for an easy bring-to-work lunch.

• This recipe is Paleo-friendly

• Can also substitute leftover turkey from Christmas.

When you`re craving pizza...

Low-carb Pepperoni Pizza Panini - Mozzarella, arugula, tomato paste, sun-dried tomatoes, pepperoni, fresh basil

• Each member of the family can decide what kind of 'topping' they want on their pizza.

• This recipe is also Keto-friendly.

When you're craving cheesecake...

Gluten-free Cheesecake Fruit Wraps

• Spread cream cheese into the wrap.

• Sprinkle with powdered sugar or sweetener of your choice

• Layer with strawberries, kiwi, banana, berries, etc.