‘Didn’t care for any human life:’ Police say wanted man led 65-mile pursuit after running over officer

WAUKESHA -- A man wanted for violating his probation took extreme measures to get away from police, injuring officers in the process. It all started in Waukesha on Wednesday night, Dec. 11, and ended with a 65-mile pursuit that brought the man's vehicle to a stop in West Allis early Thursday. This, after spike strips were deployed and the fleeing vehicle crashed on the National Avenue off-ramp at I-41/894.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Waukesha, officers were dispatched to the area of Moreland Boulevard and Stardust Drive for a wanted subject call. Investigators learned an individual who was wanted for violating his probation planned to steal clothing from a store at the Westbrook Shopping Center.

When officers arrived, they began speaking with a man and a woman. As the officers asked the man, who was a passenger in a vehicle, to step out, he pushed the female driver out and began fighting with officers. The tense and violent struggle was caught on dashcam video, as was the sound of a Taser, and commands from officers to step out of the vehicle.

Police said the driver's side door was open, and as two officers were attempting to get the man out of the vehicle, he put it in reverse at a high rate of speed, running over one of the officers and knocking over the other.

Both officers were treated at the scene. One officer was transported to a hospital -- treated and released.

Viewer video captured the man in the vehicle barreling over a parking lot median before speeding off.

Around 11:30 p.m. police say the man was spotted near 5th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee -- in a different vehicle with a different female passenger.

"He didn't care," said Captain Dan Baumann, Waukesha Police Department. "He just didn't care.

From there, the 65-mile pursuit ensued, going through the following communities: Cudahy, St. Francis, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Greendale, Greenfield, Hales Corners, West Allis, and West Milwaukee.

"Didn't care for any human life whatsoever, let alone his own, let alone for the officers," said Captain Baumann. " Didn't care about the community. His behavior was completely reckless."

The pursuit ended after a successful spike strip deployment by West Allis police.

One squad collided with the vehicle being pursued -- and an MPD officer sustained minor injuries.

"Just very grateful no one else was injured," said Captain Baumann.

The man and his passenger were arrested after the pursuit came to an end.

"You don't just run over a cop and kind of walk away and say, 'Hey, we'll call you later.' No. You need to be brought into custody, period," said Baumann.