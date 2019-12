MILWAUKEE — A police pursuit ended in a crash near Lake Drive and Hampshire Street in Milwaukee early Thursday morning, Dec. 12. It happened around 2:15 a.m.

The pursuit began around 2 a.m. near 8th and North after police attempted to stop the vehicle for reckless driving. The vehicle fled.

The pursuit ended after the fleeing SUV crashed into a tree along Lake Drive near Hampshire Street.

Police say there were four occupants inside the vehicle — one is still unaccounted for.