× Extension cord may have sparked fire that sent 1 to the hospital in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — An extension cord may have sparked a fire that sent one person to the hospital in Waukesha Thursday evening, Dec. 12.

Firefighters were called out shortly before 7 p.m. for heavy fire on the outside rear of a single-family home on Norwood Court — just off of Summit Avenue and Briar Hill Drive — spreading to the attic.

The outside fire was quickly brought under control, and crews moved inside to extinguish the fire in the attic.

One person was transported to the hospital for medical reasons unrelated to the fire.

The damage was estimated at more than $75,000.

The cause was under investigation — though fire officials did remind all homeowners the importance of proper extension cord use to help ensure they maintain a fire-safe home.