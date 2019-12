Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign has raised more than $1.8 million in Milwaukee County. That's almost halfway to the organization's $3.7 million goal for 2019.

"Plenty of room in the bucket! Plenty of room! Right here! Fill it up," said FOX6's Ted Perry.

Perry got out and rang the Salvation Army bells on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The money raised supports more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County -- like summer meals and coats for kids.