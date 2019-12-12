× Former Kenosha County deputy charged with misconduct, THC possession, appears in court

KENOSHA — A former Kenosha County deputy accused of keeping seized marijuana in his squad car appeared in court Thursday.

Brian Houtsinger, 32, is charged with misconduct and possessions of THC.

Prosecutors say there were several incidents where evidence was not logged or a false statement was written.

Authorities also found a number of items in his deputy squad car including a mason jar with marijuana.

Dec. 12, a judge ordered Houtsinger not to possess or consume alcohol or any controlled substance without a prescription.