Kenosha police investigate death of 11-month-old child

Posted 10:29 am, December 12, 2019, by

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death of an 11-month-old child.

According to police, on Dec. 30 at approximately 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence near 19th Avenue and 60th Street for an unresponsive child.

The child was transported by ambulance to the hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa. The child did not survive and died at Children’s Hospital early Thursday morning, Dec. 12.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

