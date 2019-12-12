× Make-A-Wish Wisconsin sets out to grant 50 wishes during Wish-A-Thon

MILWAUKEE — With just one phone call, you can help make a difference in the lives of Wisconsin children. On Thursday, Dec. 13, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin launched its 11th annual Wish-A-Thon with 95.7 BIG FM.

The goal of the event is to raise enough funds to grant more than 50 wishes for Wisconsin children battling critical illnesses.

The event will feature live wish families every hour throughout the two days, sharing the stories of the impact their child’s wish has made on their lives and in the community.

Listeners are invited to participate by calling the Habush, Habush & Rottier Wish Line at 877.272.WISH and joining the Wish Club through a $20 per month contribution or the Diamond Club for a $1,000 or more contribution.

All funds raised will go toward granting wishes through Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.