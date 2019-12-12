Milwaukee FPC standards committee approves immigration policy change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission's (FPC) standards committee approved policy changes regarding how the Milwaukee Police Department interacts with federal agencies to handle cases involving foreign nationals and immigration enforcement. The changes must still be presented for approval before the full FPC board.

One of the big changes to the policy was the requirement of a federal judge to sign-off on a judicial warrant -- specifically relating to cases involving criminal offenses.

A number of people rallied inside Milwaukee's City Hall atrium ahead of the meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12. Immigrant rights organization Voces de la Frontera called for the FPC to change the policy.

"Please pass a policy with a strong, judicial warrant that holds ICE accountable and does not lead to racial profiling and keeps families together," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera.

MPD came under fire for assisting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a Milwaukee man's detainment by ICE in September. He was released on bond Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Representatives from Voces de la Frontera say there has been a good amount of compromise on a number of issues involving the police policy.