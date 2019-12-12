LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on articles of impeachment against President Trump

MPD seeks help identifying suspect in south side robbery

Posted 10:54 am, December 12, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for a business robbery that happened on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Authorities say the suspect entered a business near 58th and Forest Home on the city’s south side around 11:40 a.m. The suspect passed a note to the teller working, demanding — and ultimately receiving — proceeds from the business. After the incident fled the scene, heading north on 60th Street from Forest Home Avenue.

The suspect is described as being in their early 20s — police cannot confirm a race or sex of the suspect. The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a subdued black logo on the left front of the hat; multi-colored scarf; black jacket that hangs below with hip with a gold zipper; light gray sweatpants; black athletic shoes with a white sole; and a purple purse.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

