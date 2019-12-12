× ‘People’s reactions were priceless:’ MPD officers played Santa, handing out $100 to unsuspecting citizens

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, Dec. 12 announced they recently partnered with Secret Santa to give away thousands of dollars to unsuspecting citizens throughout Milwaukee.

It was an effort to spread some holiday cheer ahead of Christmas.

MPD shared several photos of their effort on social media, writing that officers “happily gave out 100 dollar bills, and people’s reactions were priceless.”

Thank you, MPD for brightening people’s spirits across Milwaukee this holiday season!