Police: 31-year-old man died at scene of shooting near 37th and Glendale

Posted 6:03 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24PM, December 12, 2019
MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near 37th Street and Glendale Avenue Thursday afternoon, Dec. 12.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said the man was found on scene with gunshot wounds, and first responders attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

Investigators were looking into what led up to this — and seeking the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

