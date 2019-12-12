Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- iHeartMedia and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin are once again teaming up to make some special kids' wishes come true. The goal of the event is to raise enough funds to grant more than 50 wishes for Wisconsin children battling critical illnesses. Brian Kramp has more details on the Wish-A-Thon.

About Wish-A-Thon (website)

The Wish-A-Thon is a two-day, 24 hour radio-a-thon, benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Presented by Kesslers Diamonds, Z104, 95.7 BIG FM, 97.3 The Game and BIG 1070 the Wish-A-Thon can be heard on Z104 and BIG 1070 in Madison, 95.7 BIG FM and 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee or you can listen to these radio stations using iHeartRADIO.com or the smartphone app. Throughout the day you will hear the inspirational stories direct from the children and families who have received and benefited from a wish come true.

Your donations to this event will help Make-A-Wish Wisconsin continue granting the wishes of Wisconsin kids with critical illnesses. As shown below, there are several giving options available to you.