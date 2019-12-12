Time-saving solutions: 3 easy tools you can use to create a holiday hairstyle in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The holiday season is here -- and you might find yourself wondering what to do with your hair. Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee with some simple, time-saving solutions.

Scott is showing off three easy tools you can use to create a holiday hairstyle in minutes.

Hair donuts. They often come in kits with pins and elastic. Basically, you put hair into a ponytail to desired placement on head. Run the pony through center of doughnut all the way to base (touching the head). Then simply pin excess hair into and around the doughnut. Decorate and detail as desired.

Festive headbands. These types of headbands are all the trends for the holidays. They are light and flexible and can be placed any pattern in any area of head. However, the trend is place them slightly behind the hairline, closer to the crown.

Pins with a pop! These types of pins are great for the holidays. They work like regular hair/Bobby pins but have that little extra flair.