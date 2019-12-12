Virginia city says Michael Vick owes $70K in unpaid taxes

Posted 2:58 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:59PM, December 12, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials say former football star Michael Vick owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes on luxury cars that he owned in Virginia.

Hampton, Virginia officials say he owes the city about $70,000. Vick lived in Virginia after serving time in prison for running a dog-fighting operation. Hampton’s treasurer says the city has failed to reach Vick or people who have handled his affairs. She said the city has so far filed warrants for more than $50,000 in unpaid taxes and plans to file more.

Vick was recently named honorary co-captain for the NFL Pro Bowl.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.