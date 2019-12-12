Wisconsin Badgers’ Jonathan Taylor wins second straight Doak Walker Award

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor has won the 2019 Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s best college running back.

It’s Taylor’s second consecutive year winning the award. He finished his junior season with 1,909 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns (a career best) while averaging 6.4 yards per rushing attempt. Including receiving statistics, Taylor totaled 2,118 yards from scrimmage, 26 total touchdowns (a career best) and 6.6 yards per play.

Taylor is the second leading rusher in Big Ten football history. He was named first-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press for the third straight year earlier this week — a unanimous selection.