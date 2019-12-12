Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For the first time ever, WWE's Friday Night Smackdown takes over the Fiserv Forum. But before they do, the tag team "Heavy Machinery" is taking over the FOX6 studio. WWE superstars Otis and Tucker join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

WWE returns with the first-ever Friday night smackdown in Milwaukee! See your favorite smackdown WWE superstars live including: Daniel Bryan vs universal champion – ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs King Corbin, plus, Heavy Machinery smackdown tag team champions – the new day smackdown women’s champion - Bayley and many more! The tickets start at $20!