100+ exhibitors: Inaugural 'WI Cannabis Expo' coming to Milwaukee in February

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will get greener in February with the debut of the WI Cannabis Expo presented by the Shepherd Express on Feb. 8, 2020 at the Wisconsin Center.

A news release said it will provide visitors with “an opportunity to learn more about the innovative and exciting cannabis industry.”

The event is expected to include more than 100 exhibitors and speakers covering all angles of the industry including growers, processors, dispensaries, operators, testers, and investors. Guests will have the chance to sample and purchase products, attend presentations from leading experts in the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industry, chat with thousands of cannabis enthusiasts, and network.

Organizers said they’re expecting more than 2,000 to attend.

You must be 18 or older, and organizers noted there’s a limited number of tickets available.

Early-bird tickets are on sale for $15 now through Dec. 31.

Advanced tickets are $20, Jan. 1 – Feb. 7, 2020.

Tickets will be available at the door for $28, while supplies last.