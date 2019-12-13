2 Chicago men claim they were approached by police impersonators, kidnapped

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Police are now questioning two men claiming they were approached by a trio of police impersonators while waiting at a red light in Portage Park.

Detectives are searching for three men Friday morning. The victims told officers the offenders pulled up to their and pulled out a police badge before cuffing and kidnapping them.

The incident took place a little after 1 a.m.

Police originally said two men, 55 and 65 years old, were sitting inside their van waiting at a stoplight on Milwaukee Avenue near the Cicero and Irving Park intersection.

That’s when three other men jumped out of a second van and forced their way into the victims’ vehicle by announcing themselves as police officers.

The victims said the offenders handcuffed, duct-taped and threw them in the back of their own van.

Two of the three offenders drove away and the third jumped into the driver’s seat of the victim’s van.

They said the driver took them on a nearly 20-mile ride all the way from Old Irving Park to West 94th Street in Roseland

The two men were able to get out of the vehicle and walk to the 95th Red Line station to get help.

Police officers eventually came out and got the cuffs off the victims. They had to use a saw blade to take off the duct-tape that bound two men.

The victims tell detectives the offender stole their money and cell phone before leaving them there in the van, still cuffed and taped.

Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said “Detectives have serious concerns about the legitimacy of what was reported to police. Our investigation continues.”

Police said the victims were not injured, they’re being questioned.