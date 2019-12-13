× 7th straight home win: Milwaukee Admirals take down Chicago Wolves 4-1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals got goals from four different players while Troy Grosenick stopped 25 shots in net as the Ads took down Chicago 4-1 for their seventh consecutive home win on Friday night, Dec. 13 at Panther Arena.

Cole Schneider and Freddy Allard each tallied a goal and an assist in the game, while Anthony Richard and Tommy Novak both found the back of the net.

The Wolves Reid Duke put them up 1-0 11:06 into the game, but the Admirals responded shortly thereafter on a rebound tally for Anthony Richard. The play started when Jeremy Davies put a shot on goal from the top of the left circle. Chicago goalie Garrett Sparks made the save but the rebound sat on the ice for Richard to pounce on and pot his seventh of the season.

Freddy Allard would break the tie just 1:15 into the middle frame. Tanner Jeannot carried the puck from the left-wing down to the goal line before turning and sending a pass through the slot to a crashing Allard, who sent a wrister sailing past Sparks glove.

The Admirals pushed their lead to two with 8:28 to go in the second on Tommy Novak’s fifth of the season. Novak was sprung from the penalty box and immediately went on a 2-on-1 with Cole Schneider. Novak deeked forehand before rooking a backhand for a 3-1 advantage.

From there Grosenick and the Admirals defense kept the Wolves at bay as they killed off three Chicago power-plays in the second half of the game and six in the game overall. Cole Schneider sealed things for Milwaukee with an empty netter with 1:57 to go.