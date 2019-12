× 89-year-old Sheboygan woman hit, critically injured while crossing street

SHEBOYGAN — An 89-year-old Sheboygan woman was hit while crossing the street in Sheboygan Thursday night.

Police say a driver was traveling southbound on 6th Street toward the intersection of 6th and New York Avenue — an uncontrolled intersection. The driver, 67, hit the woman around 9 p.m. on Dec. 12. The driver stayed at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.