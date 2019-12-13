Argument leads to stabbing near 24th and Wisconsin, man seriously injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries early Friday morning, Dec. 13 after being stabbed multiple times. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 24th and Wisconsin.

According to police, a 33-year-old man got into a verbal argument over stolen property with a known suspect. The argument turned physical -- and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was located on I-94 near Hawley Road. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek the suspect.