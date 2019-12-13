Argument leads to stabbing near 24th and Wisconsin, man seriously injured

Posted 6:05 am, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, December 13, 2019
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- A 33-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries early Friday morning, Dec. 13 after being stabbed multiple times. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 24th and Wisconsin.

According to police, a 33-year-old man got into a verbal argument over stolen property with a known suspect. The argument turned physical -- and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Stabbing near 24th and Wisconsin

The victim was located on I-94 near Hawley Road.  He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

I-94 at Hawley Road

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to seek the suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.