Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13-14, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from

11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for parapet work on the Root River bridge structure.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, West Frontage Road, 27th Street, and Ryan Road to get around the freeway closure.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from County G to College Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for sign structure installation.

Detour:

Travelers can use County G, West frontage Road, 27th Street and College Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Mitchell Interchange W-S system ramp south to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to close to traffic from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for sign structure installation at Rawson Avenue exit ramp.

Detour:

Travelers can use Layton Avenue, 27th Street and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closure.

I-94 North-South (Central/South Segments: County G to WIS 142)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to WIS 20 is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for barrier wall removal and pavement marking.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.

TUESDAY- WEDNESAY, DECEMBER 17-18, 2019 *Wednesday is a contingency closure*

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from WIS 20 to WIS 142 is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to

5 a.m. to remove temporary barrier wall.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 20, the frontage roads and WIS 142 to get around the freeway closure.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2019

I-94 WEST (NB) Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) from WIS 142 to County KR is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to prepare for an upcoming switch.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, the frontage roads and WIS 20 to get around the freeway closure.

NOTABLE OPENINGS

The following will be OPEN BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2019 by the end of the day

I-94 EAST (SB) from County G south to WIS 142 scheduled to OPEN to 4 lanes