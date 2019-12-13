Caught on camera: Police seek man who sexually assaulted 3 women in 30 minutes near subway

UPPER MANHATTAN, N.Y. — The NYPD is on the hunt for a man accused of a string of sex assaults — all in the span of just 30 minutes.

Authorities said the man was caught by surveillance cameras right after groping three women in Upper Manhattan Tuesday night, Dec. 10.

Investigators said the man followed the first woman, who was exiting the 145th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue subway station around 10:37 p.m. The man then followed the 27-year-old into her building and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing.

Less than 10 minutes later, police said the same man approached a 26-year-old woman on West 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue and grabbed her groin. He again fled the scene on foot.

The serial attacker then allegedly went back to the 145th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue subway station and violently attacked a third victim on the station’s stairs.

The NYPD said he covered a 22-year-old’s mouth, grabbed her buttocks, and then pushed her to the ground around 11 p.m. The man reportedly dropped his umbrella and then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The third victim suffered scrapes to her knees but refused medical treatment.

The NYPD is seeking information from the public on his identity and whereabouts.