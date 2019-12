Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened early Friday morning, Dec. 13 on the city's north side. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. near 38th and Center.

Police say a driver crashed into a tree. It appears is was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Three occupants in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.