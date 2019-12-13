‘Good job, ropers!’ Viral video shows cowboys taking down alleged car thief who struck horse trailer in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A video of a “cowboy arrest” in Las Vegas is going viral — viewed hundreds of thousands of times and shared thousands of times on Facebook.

It all started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 near Sam’s Town hotel-casino.

“I see this helicopter flying around like, right above us, and so I’m like, ‘They must be doing something wrong,’ and right when I thought about that, 18 cop cars came barreling down this road right next to the arena,” said Cayden Cox, a cowboy and professional cattle roper.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police spotted a car that was reportedly stolen and tried to stop the driver. Police said three people in the car tried to escape but the vehicle hit a horse trailer near Horseman’s Park.

“I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, we need to go catch the son of a buck,’ so I come running down through there, and I almost knocked over this older gentleman, and I felt bad, but I got to them, and right when I got to him, they all followed me,” said Cox. “We’re like, 60 guys behind us.”

One of the people in the stolen car jumped a fence at the park and began running across the fairgrounds. That’s when the cowboys got involved. They yelled at the man to stop and threatened to lasso him if he didn’t.

“By the time I kind of had my rope up and [the suspect] had his hands up, right when I was thinking about roping him,” said Cox.

According to a man who saw what happened, the alleged car thief immediately dropped to his knees and a couple of the cowboys pinned him to the ground until the police officers arrived and took him into custody.

“The best part of the whole deal was one when the [police] helicopter flew over us and said, ‘Good job, ropers!’ or something like that,” said Cox. “Oh, that just made our day.”

Las Vegas police told KTNV that they took all three people into custody.