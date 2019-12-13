× Milwaukee Ballet offers sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker Friday night, Dec. 13

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Ballet scheduled a special performance of The Nutcracker for those with autism or sensory processing disorders for Friday night, Dec. 13. According to a news release, this marks the fifth consecutive year the organization will present this adapted performance, which was conceived as a part of its commitment to providing “ballet without boundaries,” breaking down traditional barriers so more people can experience the beauty of the artform in Milwaukee.

Changes include using pre-recorded music to control the volume level, leaving the lights on during the performance, removing pyrotechnics, and designating “quiet zones” for patrons to take a break during the show.

The release said these adaptations make it possible for hundreds of families to share in the time-honored tradition of attending The Nutcracker during the holiday season.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive by 5:15 p.m. to meet the cast before the show, with the performance scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Water Street.

