LIVE: Lawsuit claims Wisconsin Elections Commission didn’t follow state law, seeks purging of polling lists

Milwaukee Ballet offers sensory-friendly performance of The Nutcracker Friday night, Dec. 13

Posted 2:13 pm, December 13, 2019, by
The Nutcracker -- Milwaukee Ballet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Ballet scheduled a special performance of The Nutcracker for those with autism or sensory processing disorders for Friday night, Dec. 13. According to a news release, this marks the fifth consecutive year the organization will present this adapted performance, which was conceived as a part of its commitment to providing “ballet without boundaries,” breaking down traditional barriers so more people can experience the beauty of the artform in Milwaukee.

Changes include using pre-recorded music to control the volume level, leaving the lights on during the performance, removing pyrotechnics, and designating “quiet zones” for patrons to take a break during the show.

The release said these adaptations make it possible for hundreds of families to share in the time-honored tradition of attending The Nutcracker during the holiday season.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to arrive by 5:15 p.m. to meet the cast before the show, with the performance scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Water Street.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.