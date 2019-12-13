× Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, FOX6 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

FOX6 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

In order to celebrate these women, we need your help to learn about their backgrounds and stories. Please use the form below to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. In February, we’ll highlight four local women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award.

