Porch pirate payback: Woman boxes up revolting surprises for package thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Many people say they know someone who has had a package stolen from outside their home, according to CSPD.

“I’ve had packages stolen multiple times,” said Christine Hyatt. “I went ahead and said, ‘Hey, let’s box up some trash and see if someone takes it.'”

To no one’s surprise, her decoy packages were gone within hours — gifting holiday package thieves with something unexpected.

Hyatt decided to take her porch pirate pranking to the next level.

“We’ve got diapers, and cat poo, and lots of trash, and then, there’s a very lovely sign,” said Hyatt. “The sign says, ‘Me 3 you 0’ and it has a couple of profanity words.”

Her tactics may seem funny, but the problem isn’t.

“Just leave the stuff alone,” said Hyatt. “The real situation is my daughter’s medication is delivered, and she spends hundreds of dollars on her stuff, and to have it stolen, and we can’t get it replaced without paying out of pocket, that really aggravates the crap out of me.”

She said she hopes these little payback packages will prevent thefts in the future in her neighborhood.