Property tax bills will be mailed to homeowners in Milwaukee on Dec. 16

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee City Treasurer Spencer Coggs announced Friday, Dec. 13 that the City of Milwaukee Combined Property Tax Bills would be mailed on Monday, Dec. 16.

Taxpayers that do not receive their property tax bills by Friday, December 20th, should contact the City Treasurer’s Office, Customer Services Division, at 414-286-2240, and request a duplicate tax bill. Tax bill copies are also available at no charge via the Internet.

Just visit the Office of the City Treasurer home page.

No matter how taxpayers choose to pay their property taxes, whether paid in full or just paying the first installment, the payment is due on or before Jan. 31, 2020.

Since construction work continues on the City Hall foundation project and BMO Bank Tower across from City Hall, parking is extremely limited in the area around City Hall.

Treasurer Coggs strongly encourages taxpayers to consider one of the following convenient property tax payment options: